Arkansas High School Student’s Artwork Accepted into 2025 Governor’s Young Artist Competition

Arkansas High School student Kaleese Howard has received recognition for her artwork, The Beginning, which has been accepted into the 2025 Governor’s Young Artist Competition and Exhibit. This prestigious selection underscores Howard’s creativity and dedication to her artistic pursuits.

As part of the honor, Howard will attend the opening reception at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion in May, where her work will be displayed alongside other outstanding pieces from young artists across the state.

Arkansas High School art instructor Chelsie Morgan expressed her enthusiasm for Howard’s achievement, stating, “Kaleese’s work reflects not only her incredible artistic talent but also her willingness to experiment, take creative risks, and push the boundaries of her imagination. I am so proud of her and thrilled to see her talent recognized at such a distinguished level.”

Recognition is also extended to Morgan for her guidance and support in helping Howard reach this milestone.

Howard’s accomplishment is a testament to her artistic vision and dedication. Arkansas High School celebrates this achievement and looks forward to her continued success in the arts.