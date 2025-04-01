LNKTXK Announces Annual Scholarship Applications

Sponsor

LNKTXK is excited to announce that applications for its annual scholarship program are now open, but time is running out! High school seniors across the Ark-La-Tex region have until Friday, April 4, 2025, to apply for one of several $1,000 scholarships aimed at supporting the next generation of leaders and skilled professionals.

Academic Scholarship

The LNKTXK Academic Scholarship is designed for students planning to attend college and pursue a degree in any field. This scholarship supports the educational journey of students who have demonstrated leadership, community involvement, and a passion for their academic success.

Trades Scholarship

Through the partnership with Ledwell & Son Enterprises Inc., the LNKTXK Trades Scholarship provides financial support for students interested in pursuing careers in skilled trades. This scholarship aims to help students enroll in trade schools or technical programs and develop the hands-on skills needed to excel in the workforce.

Whether students are planning to attend a trade school or pursue a college degree, LNKTXK is committed to investing in their future and fostering local talent and workforce growth.

Deadline Reminder

Application Deadline: Friday, April 4, 2025

LNKTXK encourages parents, teachers, and community members to spread the word and ensure that deserving students don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity.

About LNKTXK

LNKTXK is a diverse group of professionals committed to making a difference in the greater Texarkana region. Focused on both community development and professional growth, LNKTXK collaborates with local organizations and community leaders to tackle challenges affecting their operations and drive positive change.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/LNKTXK/