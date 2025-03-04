Arkansas High School Wrestling Team Celebrates Historic Success at 2025 Arkansas State Wrestling Championships

Sponsor

In just its second year, the Arkansas High School (AHS) wrestling program has established itself as a rising powerhouse, achieving championship status through hard work, dedication, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence. At the conclusion of the 2025 Arkansas State Wrestling Championships, the AHS team proudly secured multiple podium finishes, marking a historic milestone for the program.

Leading the charge is Head Coach Todd Crumb, whose leadership and vision have propelled the program to new heights. In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Coach Crumb has been named the 5A Arkansas Wrestling Coach of the Year—a testament to his dedication and the winning culture he has fostered.

Adding to the program’s remarkable success, standout wrestler Addison Girley showcased exceptional skill, perseverance, and determination on the mat, clinching the 5A State Wrestling Championship. Her performance exemplifies the grit and discipline that define the Arkansas High wrestling program and set the stage for continued success.

Coach Crumb reflected on the team’s achievements, stating, “The emotions following this championship run are overwhelming, but above all, I feel immense pride for every athlete in this program. Their relentless commitment and resilience have set a new standard. While history was made yesterday, this is just the beginning. Arkansas High wrestling is building a legacy, and our work is far from finished.”

He further expressed his gratitude, saying, “This success would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our incredible student-athletes, Coach Johnson, our parents, school faculty, and the entire community. Your encouragement and belief in our program have played a vital role in our accomplishments, and we share this victory with you all.”

2025 Arkansas High State Placers

• Addison Girley – State Champion

• Montashia Floyd – State Runner-up

• Zakeria Shoto – State Runner-up

• Amollia Contreras-Thompson – State Runner-up

• Gabe Martinez – 4th Place

Additionally, the girls’ team secured an impressive third-place overall finish, a testament to their determination and teamwork. This achievement marks another step toward solidifying Arkansas High wrestling’s place among the best in the state.

With these historic milestones, Arkansas High wrestling has only just begun its journey to sustained success. The foundation has been set, and the team’s relentless drive ensures that this is just the beginning of a new era of dominance in Arkansas wrestling.

