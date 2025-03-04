Farmers Bank Foundation Brings Heisman Trophy Winner Tim Tebow to Texarkana for 2025 Distinguished Speaker Series

Sponsor

The Farmers Bank Foundation is bringing former NFL quarterback, professional baseball player, and sports commentator Tim Tebow to Texarkana as a part of its annual Distinguished Speaker Series. The April 10th event featuring Tebow is the fifth Distinguished Speaker Series event hosted in Texarkana by the Farmers Bank Foundation. The annual event is organized to help raise funds for scholarships for graduates of the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana and Texarkana College who wish to transition to Texas A&M University-Texarkana so they can complete their bachelor’s degree.

Tim Tebow is a two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, first-round NFL draft pick, and a former professional baseball player. The five-time New York Times best-selling author, speaker, and football analyst is most passionate about his work with the Tim Tebow Foundation (TTF), whose mission is to bring faith, hope, and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. The Tim Tebow Foundation is currently fighting for people who can’t fight for themselves in over 70 countries and counting.

“Farmers Bank & Trust is excited for our fifth Annual Distinguished Speaker Series to bring Tim Tebow to the Texarkana community for an inspirational night that you will never forget,” said James Bramlett, Farmers Bank & Trust Texarkana Market President. “We encourage everyone to attend this event not only to see a wonderful speaker but to also support education in the region.”

“We are thankful to Farmers Bank & Trust and the Farmers Bank Foundation for their continued support of A&M-Texarkana and higher education,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “The annual Distinguished Speaker Series event raises money for talented local students opting to continue their education at A&M-Texarkana after graduating from Texarkana College and the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana.”

Dr. Jason Smith, Texarkana College President, said, “Financial obstacles prevent many Texarkana College students from pursuing a bachelor’s degree. Our students greatly benefit from the support of Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the partnership with Farmers Bank & Trust to provide transfer scholarships to help them with the costs of achieving their higher education goals. We are so grateful to have such great partners in education in our community.”

“The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana extends heartfelt gratitude to Farmers Bank & Trust and the Farmers Bank Foundation for their unwavering support in empowering our students,” said UAHT Chancellor Dr. Christine Holt. “Their generous scholarships break down the greatest barrier to higher education – cost- paving the way for students to achieve their academic dreams. This investment in education not only transforms individual lives but strengthens our communities, making them better places to live, work, and thrive.”

The 2025 Farmers Bank Foundation Distinguished Speaker Series will take place on Thursday, April 10th at 7:00 p.m. Individual reservations for the private reception, dinner, and lecture are available for $300. Individual reservations for the dinner and lecture portion of the event are $200. Multiple sponsorship levels are available as well. Individual reservations and sponsorships are available to purchase at www.tamut.edu/Farmers.

About Farmers Bank Foundation: Created in 2021, the Farmers Bank Foundation’s giving priorities are to support local nonprofits whose mission is to purposefully enrich the quality of life in the communities where Farmers Bank & Trust customers and employees live. The foundation’s funding is made possible by the bank’s shareholders and employees across Arkansas and Texas. The Farmers Bank Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that will operate independently from Farmers Bank & Trust. For additional information or to apply for Farmers Bank Foundation funding, please visit www.MyFarmers.Bank/FarmersBankFoundation.



About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research and service.

