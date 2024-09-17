Be Pro Be Proud Mobile Workshop Visits Arkansas High School

Sponsor

On September 18 and 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the Be Pro Be Proud Mobile Workshop will visit Arkansas High School, offering 300 students a hands-on opportunity to explore various technical professions promoted across the state. The Razorbacks will get an immersive experience of life as a skilled professional through state-of-the-art augmented reality simulators. This event gives students a firsthand look at high-tech, high-paying careers, furthering Be Pro Be Proud’s mission of inspiring Arkansas’s next generation of workers.

Since its launch in 2016, Be Pro Be Proud has reached over 100,000 visitors, stopping in 308 cities and 571 locations across Arkansas. Arkansas High School is proud to be among the forward-thinking institutions offering students a gateway to in-demand, high-paying technical careers. As Arkansas strives to revitalize its workforce, initiatives like this are key to ensuring the state’s economic growth and the strength of its communities.

Be Pro Be Proud is a workforce development initiative spearheaded by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas (AIA). By partnering with state agencies, local industries, and higher education institutions, the program works to replenish the workforce in critical industries such as manufacturing, transportation, construction, and utilities.

For more information about Be Pro Be Proud, visit https://beprobeproud.org/.

