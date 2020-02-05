Boozman Statement on State of the Union Address

Advertisement

U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) released the following statement about President Trump’s State of the Union address:

“President Trump delivered a confident message while sharing stories of the positive work that often gets lost in today’s hyper-partisan news cycle. There are many reasons to be optimistic as we start the new decade. Our strong economy has to be right at the top of the list. Americans from all backgrounds are benefitting from the fact that it is firing on all cylinders as a result of policies that put our small business owners and American workers first.

We are seeing the benefits of this economy in Arkansas. Wages have risen, new jobs are being created at a remarkable pace and unemployment has fallen to its lowest rate on record under President Trump’s leadership. The new trade deals the president has negotiated, especially the historic U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement which Congress recently approved, should help us continue to build on this progress for years to come.

I look forward to working with President Trump on the initiatives he laid out during his State of the Union address to help sustain the longevity of our economic growth.”

