Chris Redfearn Announces Candidacy for Miller County Judge

Christopher Daniel Redfearn has announced his candidacy for Miller County Judge.

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for Miller County Judge,” said Redfearn. “I will work hard to represent the people of Miller County. I believe that Miller County needs a committed conservative who works for and on behalf of all the residents within the county. As Miller County Judge, I will ensure that everyone’s voice will be heard.”

Chris grew up in Miller County attending school at Genoa. From humble beginnings, he worked in the forestry industry and as a mechanic for local truck dealerships. Feeling a commitment to serve, joined the local Army National Guard unit in Texarkana. Chris deployed to Iraq in 2004 with his unit. After coming home from deployment, he transitioned to active duty where he served for twenty more years, deploying two more times. His last assignment in the Army was Company First Sergeant for the 233D RTI at Camp Robinson North Little Rock, Arkansas where he led training and operations for the ARARNG Sniper school, Officer Candidate Course, Warrant Officer Training Course along with several other courses. Throughout his career, he gained years of experience in fiscal management. He knows firsthand how to balance a budget and lead teams; this was demonstrated for years overseeing the daily operations and execution of multi-million dollar budgets and hundreds of millions of dollars in equipment.

Chris is now retired from the U.S. Military, having served over 20 years with three combat deployments.

As Miller County Judge, his focus will be

Integrity of office and transparency of government;

Economic growth for the county;

Enhancement of veteran services;

Efficiency of each department of County government.

As your next Miller County Judge, Chris possesses the leadership skills that were developed over his military career to provide a strategic approach in meeting growth goals while displaying the excellence that will set Miller County as the standards for all other counties in Arkansas to follow. Chris has always been committed to conservative values and excellence of operations in all that he has done.

Chris and his wife, Elizabeth, have six children and seven grandchildren.

They enjoy time with family and friends at their farm located on Miller County 54. You can get to know more about Chris by following his Facebook: Chris Redfearn for Miller County Judge

Contact Email: chrisredfearn1@aol.com