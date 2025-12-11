Boozman, Blumenthal, Moran, Hirono Lead Effort to Expand Veterans’ Access to Lifesaving Breast Cancer Screening

SPONSOR

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), a senior member of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, joined committee Ranking Member Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Chairman Jerry Moran (R-KS) and Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) in introducing the Mammography Access for Veterans Act to expand veterans’ access to lifesaving breast cancer screenings through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

“We know early detection and treatment are critical to fighting breast cancer, which is growing more prevalent among younger servicemembers and veterans,” said Boozman. “Permanently authorizing funding I helped champion to ensure they always have access to modern breast imaging capabilities will save and enhance lives. I am proud to help lead the bipartisan, commonsense push to ensure the VA meets this need for those who serve our nation — including those living in rural or underserved areas.”

“Fighting breast cancer requires early detection. It is imperative we expand VA’s capacity to conduct mammograms and ensure veterans have access to these critical screenings no matter where they live,” said Blumenthal. “These screenings save lives, and are particularly important given veterans’ increased rates of cancers due to factors like toxic exposure.”

“With women being the fastest-growing demographic within VA, it is essential that we prioritize services that promote their health and well-being,” said Moran. “This bill makes certain that women’s health and safety remain at the forefront of VA health care and that breast cancer screenings are easily accessible for our nation’s veterans.”

“Breast cancer screenings are a critical component of women’s health, yet there are many states where women veterans do not have access to this life-saving prevention tool,” said Hirono. “Every veteran deserves access to the medical care and services they need, regardless of where they live, to ensure they can stay safe and healthy. This legislation is an important step in expanding VA’s ability to provide women veterans with mammography services in remote and rural areas to better promote the health and well-being of our veterans.”

The Mammography Access for Veterans Act would require VA to make permanent a pilot program championed by Boozman that provides telescreening mammography for veterans living in states where VA does not offer a full-service mammography program. This involves conducting the mammogram at a VA facility and sending the images to a VA telescreening mammography center for interpretation by qualified radiologists. Boozman’s legislation that created the pilot program was signed into law in 2022 and was implemented the following year at five pilot sites. As of June 2025, 7,416 mammography screenings have taken place under the MAMMO Act pilot program.

The legislation would also require VA to offer either a telescreening mammography program, a full-service in-house mammography program, or mobile mammography program in each state to ensure better access to mammograms for veterans in states where VA currently does not offer in-house mammography.

Key veterans advocates including Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA), Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), Wounded Warrior Project, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and Service Women’s Action Network (SWAN) support the legislation. Here’s what they are saying:

“Women veterans have earned the same timely, high-quality health care as every other veteran, including seamless access to mammography. It is ridiculous that in 2025 many still have to fight for basic breast cancer screening,” said IAVA CEO Dr. Kyleanne Hunter. “The Mammography Access for Veterans Act brings life-saving mammography closer to where veterans live and strengthens women’s health in VA. IAVA proudly supports this bill and every policy that honors the service and sacrifice of all those who wore the uniform.”

“MOAA strongly supports the Mammography Access for Veterans Act because no veteran should face barriers to essential preventive care,” said MOAA Vice President of Government Relations Major Gen. April Vogel (USAF-Ret). “This legislation guarantees that every veteran—regardless of location—can access timely, high-quality breast cancer screenings through telescreening, mobile, or in-house programs. Building on the success of the MOAA-backed MAMMO Act enacted in 2022, this bill offers a commonsense solution that saves lives and reinforces VA’s commitment to veterans’ health.”

“The VA’s telescreening mammography program is a proven lifesaver that strengthens health equity for our veterans,” said DAV National Legislative Director Joy Ilem. “DAV strongly supports the Mammography Access for Veterans Act, which ensures every state and Puerto Rico offers telescreening, full-service or mobile mammography. By removing barriers to timely preventive care for women veterans and those with disabilities, we can save more lives.”

“Currently, almost half of the states across the country lack a VA facility with an in-house mammography program,” said PVA Chief Policy Officer Heather Ansley. “This legislation permanently authorizes the telemammography program, fills critical gaps for veterans trying to access care, and directs VA to pay closer attention to accessibility for catastrophically disabled veterans.”

“Wounded Warrior Project supports legislation to expand breast cancer screening and treatment for women veterans, particularly those in rural areas,” said Wounded Warrior Project Vice President of Government and Community Relations Jose Ramos. “With one in eight women veterans in VA care expected to develop breast cancer, timely access to preventive care and treatment is critical.”