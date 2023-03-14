Congressman Bruce Westerman to Visit Harvest Regional Food Bank Today

Advertisement

Harvest Regional Food Bank is making plans for a visit from Congressman Bruce Westerman (AR-4) today, March 14, 1 pm-2 pm. Congressman Westerman will tour the food bank facility to learn more about the food bank’s hunger relief programs, and the impact of hunger on low-income residents in the surrounding area. Harvest Regional Food Bank was founded in Texarkana and has served as the food bank and hunger relief provider for Bowie County, Texas, and nine counties in Southwest Arkansas for over thirty years.

The congressman’s visit comes as the food bank prepares to begin their annual Summer Feeding program, followed by After School Feeding programs in the fall. Harvest

Regional Food Bank also began construction, earlier this year, on an addition to the food bank, which will include a commercial kitchen and education center.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to bring more attention to the issue of food insecurity in this area,” according to Camille Coker Wrinkle, Harvest Regional Food Bank Chief Executive Officer. “The congressman’s visit is encouraging to our staff and volunteers who work each day to fight hunger and serve those in need.”

About Harvest Regional Food Bank

Harvest Regional Food Bank is the Feeding America food bank for Miller, Howard, Sevier, Little River, Nevada, Columbia and Lafayette Counties in Arkansas, and Bowie County, Texas. Over the past year, Harvest distributed over 4M meals and served over 60,000 individuals. Both Texas and Arkansas consistently rank in the top ten for the highest incidents of hunger, and nearly 20% of our local residents miss meals due to food insecurity, including 1 in 4 children. Harvest works to eliminate hunger through its Food Banking, Food Rescue, Mobile Pantry, School Backpack, Afterschool and Summer Feeding programs.

