TISD to Host First Annual Discover TISD Enrollment Fair in April

The Texarkana Independent School District will host Discover TISD Monday, April 10th, 3:30 – 6:30 pm at our Texas High Multipurpose Facility. This event will welcome all new-to-TISD families for TISD’s first annual enrollment fair.

Parents and potential pre-K through high school students will enjoy free food, bounce houses, goody bags, door prizes, games, club demonstrations, face painting, and campus and departmental informational booths. Families with new Tigers will also receive enrollment packets. They may complete the paperwork at the fair or turn it in later.

Campus tours will be available at most schools on Thursday, April 13th, 4:30-6:30 pm. More information will be coming soon about these Open House events.

Please contact TISD Student Services at 903-794-8473 with any questions.

