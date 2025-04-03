Discover the Joy of Yoga in Texarkana—Free and Affordable Classes for All Levels!

Sponsor

Looking for a way to improve flexibility, balance, and overall well-being in a welcoming and supportive environment? Whether new to yoga or an experienced practitioner, Texarkana offers fantastic opportunities to embrace mindful movement and relaxation—all tailored to different needs and preferences.

Free Chair Yoga at Texarkana Arkansas Parks & Recreation

A free Chair Yoga class is available at the Texarkana Arkansas Parks and Recreation Center! This accessible and gentle practice is designed for all ages and fitness levels, making it the perfect way to ease into yoga without the need for experience or special equipment. Simply wear comfortable clothes, and enjoy a session focused on stretching, relaxation, and well-being.

🗓️ When: 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month ⏰ Time: 9:45 AM – 10:45 AM 📍 Where: Terry Lee Rogers Rec Center 1 Legion Drive, Texarkana, Ark 📞 More info: 870-779-4964

No registration or fees—just an opportunity to unwind, de-stress, and boost mobility in a friendly and supportive space.

Elevate Your Practice at VIBE Yoga and Wellness Studio

For those looking to deepen their practice, see Colton Foltz at VIBE Yoga and Wellness Studio, which offers a range of invigorating and restorative classes. This brand-new yoga space at 6400 Summerhill Rd. is designed to nurture mind, body, and spirit through different styles of yoga, from dynamic movement to meditative breathwork.

The first class is FREE, providing the perfect chance to explore yoga in a beautiful, heated studio. Memberships and class passes are available for purchase, allowing flexibility to commit to a routine that suits different lifestyles.

Weekly Classes at VIBE:

🧘‍♂️ Wednesday:

8:45 AM – 9:45 AM | Heated Power Yoga (86°F) – Build strength, flexibility, and endurance in an energizing session.

10:15 AM – 11:30 AM | Move and Meditate – Explore yoga philosophy, breathwork, meditation, gentle movements, and a soothing sound bath.

🌅 Thursday:

6:00 AM | Heated Power Yoga – Begin the morning with an empowering and dynamic flow in a warm, welcoming space.

Yoga isn’t just exercise—it’s an experience that cultivates inner peace, mindfulness, and vitality. Whether you prefer the ease of Chair Yoga or the dynamic flows at VIBE, there’s a class suited for every individual in Texarkana.

Now is the perfect time to move, breathe, and rejuvenate—mind and body will thank you.