Bowie County man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for fentanyl overdose death

TEXARKANA, Texas – A Hooks man who sold fake prescription pills containing fentanyl has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, announced Eastern District of Texas Acting U.S. Attorney Abe McGlothin, Jr.

Henry Wayne Milligan, 28, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in death and was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder, III, on April 2, 2025.

“The Eastern District of Texas will continue to aggressively prosecute those who distribute deadly drugs such as fentanyl in our communities and seek enhanced sentences commensurate with the tragic consequences and immeasurable losses suffered by victims and their families,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Abe McGlothin, Jr.

According to information presented in court, Milligan pleaded guilty to selling the victim what were purported to be prescription pills, after which the victim was found dead in his home of what an autopsy later determined to be a fentanyl overdose. The pills sold by Milligan were tested and confirmed to be laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid commonly used as an analgesic or anesthetic that is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Following his arrest, Milligan provided a voluntary statement during which he confessed.

“We sincerely appreciate the unwavering commitment of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in prosecuting this case,” said Texarkana, Texas Police Department’s Public Information Officer Shawn Vaughn. “Their dedication to seeking justice for the victim and holding those accountable who distribute deadly fentanyl is invaluable in our ongoing fight against this epidemic. We also want to recognize Detective Daniel Linn for his outstanding work in leading this investigation. His relentless efforts and attention to detail were instrumental in identifying Milligan as the supplier of the fentanyl that tragically led to the victim’s death. Additionally, we extend our gratitude to the Texas Department of Public Safety for their invaluable assistance in this case. Their collaboration and resources played a crucial role in bringing this investigation to a successful resolution.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has issued a public safety alert warning Americans of the alarming increase in the lethality and availability of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine. The public safety alert coincides with the launch of DEA’s One Pill Can Kill public awareness campaign to educate the public of the dangers of counterfeit pills and urges all Americans to take only medications prescribed by a medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist. The campaign aims to raise public awareness of a significant nationwide surge in fake pills that are mass-produced by criminal drug networks in labs, deceptively marketed as legitimate prescription pills, and are killing unsuspecting Americans at an unprecedented rate. For more information, please visit https://www.dea.gov/onepill.

This case was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety – Criminal Investigations Division; and Texarkana Texas Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek.