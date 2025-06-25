First Responder Fishing Tournament Set for July 26th

Sponsor

LifeNet is proud to partner with the Ark-La-Tex Bassmaster Association to host the first annual First Responder Fishing Tournament Fundraiser on Friday, July 25th at Millwood Lake.

This exciting event invites anglers from across the region to show their support for the brave men and women who serve our communities daily. All entry fee proceeds will go directly to the First Responder Organization of the team’s choice, helping to provide critical resources and support.

The entry fee for the tournament is $100 per boat. The tournament will begin with a on your hole start at 6:30 am, with the weigh-in taking place at 1:00 pm. This will all take place at Millwood Lake at Yarborough Landing. Teams can sign up by visiting the following link: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=9wWL3pacqU65SAVHjNEicg3EyIL9n6RNt81faKBSkJdUQjNDTDdUWkJRVDNWRDVTVEpMSllSQzFGWi4u

Whether you’re a seasoned angler or simply want to support a great cause, this tournament offers a fantastic opportunity to give back to the first responders in our community. For more information or questions regarding the tournament, please contact Bruce Townsend at (903) 748-2142.