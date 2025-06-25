Texarkana College’s Aviation Tech Program and FAA Safety Team Honor Aviation Excellence

Sponsor

The Little Rock FAA Safety Team (FAASTeam), in collaboration with Texarkana College’s Aviation Technology program, hosted a distinguished awards ceremony at Texarkana Regional Airport to honor individuals whose careers have shaped the future of American aviation.

Held at the Texarkana College Department of Aviation hangar, the event celebrated recipients of the prestigious Wright Brothers Master Pilot and Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Awards—recognitions reserved for those who have dedicated over 50 years to piloting and aircraft maintenance excellence.

Award Honorees Included:

Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award

Jim Collom

Randy Williams

Tevis Pappas

Gary Walker

Jerry Browning

Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award

Jim Collom

Randy Williams

Perry Hodgson

The ceremony was led by Jamie Black, FAASTeam Program Manager at the Little Rock Flight Standards District Office, and drew an engaged crowd of aviation professionals, students, and community leaders.

Also in attendance were 34 students from Texarkana College’s newly launched Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) program. These aspiring aviation technicians attended the event for inspiration and mentorship, aligning with the airport’s enduring reputation as the premiere maintenance relief airport in the Ark-La-Tex region.

“This event is a unique opportunity for our students to connect with the legacy of excellence fostered at Texarkana Regional Airport,” said Brandon Sanders, Director of Aviation Technology at Texarkana College. “It aligns with our mission to provide high-quality education that prepares students for impactful careers in aviation maintenance.”

Established in 1928, Texarkana Regional Airport continues to build its legacy as a hub for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) excellence. Its partnership with Texarkana College through the A&P program enhances the region’s workforce development and strengthens the pipeline of skilled aviation professionals.

Black closed the event by emphasizing the influence of the honorees: > “We are honored to celebrate these outstanding individuals whose contributions reflect the excellence synonymous with Texarkana Regional Airport. Their achievements inspire the next generation of aviation professionals.”