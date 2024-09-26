First Southern Bank Commitment to Community

Sponsor

First Southern Banks commitment to customer satisfaction is part of their mission to be your bank for life. Excellence in Customer Service First Southern Bank prides itself on its exceptional customer service and the strong relationships it has built with its customers. The bank continuously seeks new products to better serve its clients, having specialized services in agricultural, Commercial and non-profit banking. The bank’s goal is to make banking easy and rewarding for its customers.

Free Kasasa Cash® Checking

First Southern Bank is excited to offer Free Kasasa Cash® Checking, a unique checking account that pays high dividends and refunds on ATM withdrawal fees nationwide. This account is designed to provide customers with the best possible banking experience, combining high interest rates with the convenience of free checking.

● High Interest Rates: Earn 5.50% Annual Percentage Yield on balances up to and including $25,000. For balances over $25,000, earn between 5.50% to 1.50% APY depending on the balance in the account. Even if qualifications aren’t met, earn 0.05% APY on all balances.

● ATM Fee Refunds: Get refunds on ATM withdrawal fees nationwide, up to $25 monthly.

● No Minimum Balance: There is no minimum balance required to earn rewards.

● No Monthly Maintenance Fee: Enjoy the benefits of this account without any monthly maintenance fees.

● Automatic Savings: Link to a free Kasasa Saver® account to build savings automatically.

● Easy to Open: Open an account with a minimum deposit of just $50.

Qualifications to obtain APY

At least 1 ACH payment or ACH credit transaction. At least 15 debit card purchases. Be enrolled in and agree to receive e-statements.

Kasasa Cash is a variable rate account. The interest rate may change after account opening, rate effective as of 09/24/2024, fees may reduce earning.

Conclusion

First Southern Bank is committed to being your bank for life, offering a wide range of banking services, including checking, savings, and CD accounts, mortgages, consumer loans, commercial banking, and mobile banking. With a strong emphasis on customer service and community involvement, First Southern Bank is proud to be a home-grown institution. Consider making First Southern Bank your bank today and experience the difference of a community-focused financial institution.

Member FDIC