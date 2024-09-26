BFT Texas High School Football Player of the Week

Sponsor

Once again, Ford and Texas Ford Dealers are recognizing the very best high school football stars in Texas in week four of the 2024 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program. Since 2006, the program has recognized outstanding student-athletes throughout the regular season. For 19 years now, the program has celebrated many future college and professional standouts during their Texas High School football careers.

This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.

Class 5A: David Potter, Senior, QB, Texas High School

Mascot: Tigers

Opponent: Fayetteville High School

Texas High School head coach Gerry Stanford did not panic when his team fell behind by 21 points against Fayetteville High School in a week four game. He did not panic because he knew he had a veteran quarterback capable of bringing the Tigers back.

David Potter is that QB, and he did just that, completing 16 of 32 passes for 414 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for 38 yards and a touchdown as the Tigers erased a 28-7 deficit on the way to a 55-54 win.

“David has been a starter for three years, and he’s improved every year through hard work and dedication. This year is no different. If you look at his stats from week to week, they improve each week. He’s a leader on and off the field. He’s a guy the other kids want to follow.” – Texas High School Head Coach Gerry Stanford

During each week of the 2024 regular season, fans, coaches, and media are asked to nominate players at FordPlayeroftheWeek.com, as well as catch up with winners, view video clips of players in action and get the latest program details. Fans will be able to follow the conversation on social media by using #FordPOTW and share the recognition of these outstanding individuals each week.

Additionally, fans are encouraged to catch all the action on Bally Sports Southwest. The network is teaming with Ford and Texas Ford dealers to keep honor award winners through its weekly television show. Each week, television crews will travel to communities across Texas, spotlighting players who excel on the field, in the classroom and in their communities. The half-hour Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program will air on Fridays at 9 a.m. and Saturdays at 10:00 a.m.

How the program works:

The Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program recognizes one high school student-athlete in six of the state’s athletic classifications each week of the regular season.

Nominees must excel in three categories:

Individual performance on the field, including significant statistics from that week’s game

Contribution to the team’s success through individual leadership abilities

Performance off the field, including academic success and good community citizenship

At the end of the regular season, Ford and its advisory board will select one student-athlete from the 11 weekly winners to be the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Year in each classification. Following the championship games, honorees will be recognized at a banquet next year.

