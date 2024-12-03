Forklift Certification Training Courses to Be Held at UAHT Hope Campus

Sponsor

Forklift certification training classes will be held at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Technical & Industrial Building, room 160, every third Saturday of the Month except June and July. The class is $80 per person and is limited to 15 participants available on a first-come, first-served basis. Iry T. Rice, owner of Rice Safety Consultants, instructs the course. The class is compliant with OSHA specifications and provides a three-year certification.

Forklift Course Dates:

December 21

The Department of Labor requires any forklift operator to hold an OSHA forklift certification. Certification can increase workplace safety and productivity and lower costs. After successfully completing the course, a forklift operator card and certificate will be awarded to attendees.

For more information or to register, contact Racie Poindexter at 870.722.8568 or racie.poindexter@uaht.edu.