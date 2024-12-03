Sponsor

Glen David Davis, 75, of Texarkana, Texas peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family in the early hours of December 1, 2024.

Glen was born in Lewisburg, Tennessee on June 20, 1949, but grew up in the city of Franklin, Tennessee. An avid athlete and Eagle Scout, Glen, known as “David” in his hometown, played baseball, basketball, and football where he was quarterback of his high school team and voted “Most Athletic” his senior year. He loved riding and caring for horses in his youth and spent most of his days outdoors. He painted and drew bird dogs and horses and loved collecting things such as arrowheads, coins, and pocket knives.

Glen graduated in 1972 from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture. His passion for animals, particularly horses and cattle, led him to become a veterinarian, where he graduated with his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Auburn University in 1977. After a brief stint in private practice in rural Tennessee, he worked as a veterinarian for the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 39 years, traveling for the majority of his time and working at several processing plants throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

He and his loving wife, Grace, were pen-pals, writing to each other for a year before he decided to fly across the world to the Philippines to marry her in 1983. Together they settled in Texarkana, Texas, building a life together for the past 41 years with their two children, Kim and Will. Glen was a proud “Grandaddy” to his two grandkids, JW and Jossy. He was a faithful member of the Walnut Church of Christ. He was a loving and generous uncle to a number of nieces and nephews and extended family.

Glen is preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Mary Ruth Davis. He is survived by his devoted wife, Grace Davis, daughter Kim (Scott) Mackenzie, and son Will Davis; his grandchildren: John William and Josslyn Mackenzie; his brother Dudley (Sara) Davis; with special recognition to his brother-in-law, Eric Emphasis, and his wife, Maysun, who lovingly dedicated themselves to caring for their “Kuya Glen” throughout the latter part of his life, allowing him to live out the remainder of his days in the comforts of his home. He is also survived by a number of cherished brothers and sisters in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be on Saturday, December 7, from 1-2 P.M., followed by a funeral service at 2 P.M. officiated by Patrick Cannon, at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, TX. Burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, 5101 West 7th Street, Texarkana, TX.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the “Beds for Kids” ministry via Walnut Church of Christ, 2720 Moores Lane, Texarkana TX, 75503. A special thank you to Chambers Home Health and Hospice of Texarkana, for their excellent care and support of Glen and his family.