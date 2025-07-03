Genoa Central Junior High Student Places in the 2025 Soybean Science Challenge

Sponsor

A Genoa Central Junior High School student placed in the 2025 Soybean Science Challenge, a competition sponsored by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board and the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service, at the Arkansas State Science and Engineering Fair.

Bentley Dawson, 13, an eighth grader at Genoa Junior High School, won the Junior Division Soybean Science Challenge Award for his project, Charcoal and Soybeans.

“Through the Soybean Science Challenge, students gain valuable insight into key issues affecting crop outcomes while deepening their understanding of sustainable agricultural practices,” said Brad Doyle, a soybean producer from Poinsett County and ASPB board chairman.

The competition encourages junior high and high school students to explore real-world challenges in soybean production and agricultural sustainability. Using soybeans and sustainable farming as the foundation for their science fair projects, students engage in hands-on research and develop practical solutions.

“Congratulations to all the students who competed in the 2025 Arkansas Soybean Science Challenge,” said Julie Robinson, the Soybean Science Challenge administrator. “The work these students do will have a lasting impact on soybean farmers and producers across the state. We hope these students will continue to study agriculture in the future.”

This year, 11 students from across Arkansas were named Soybean Science Challenge winners and earned the title of Soybean Scholar after completing six online courses. These students were recognized for science fair projects that focused on agricultural sustainability and received cash prizes funded by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board.

High school students received $400 awards at regional science fairs, with state-level winners earning $1,000 for first place, $500 for second, and $250 for Honorable Mention. Junior high students (grades 6–8) received $200 awards at regional fairs.

Teachers of winning students were also honored. At regionals, high school teachers received $200 and junior high teachers received $100. At the state level, teacher awards were $300 for first place, $200 for second, and $100 for Honorable Mention.

For more information on the winners and their projects, you can look at the Soybean Science Challenge Scholars booklet on themiraclebean.com.

Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board

The Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board is led by nine volunteer farmer-leaders appointed by the Governor. Soybeans are Arkansas’s top row crop with approximately 3 million acres planted each year, generating an annual economic impact of $2 billion. Arkansas is consistently ranked among the top ten soybean producing states nationally, exporting 50% of its crop. ASPB invests more than $2.2 million in research each year as part of its commitment to the continued sustainability of the Arkansas soybean industry. Learn more by visiting www.themiraclebean.com.

