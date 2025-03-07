Girl Scout Troop Competes in National Medieval Times Contest

Sponsor

Troop 2123, a Forman Arkansas Girl Scout Troop, is making waves with its creative entry in the Medieval Times Cookie Box Castle Contest. Founded three years ago with a mission to provide young girls with opportunities to explore new cultures and experiences, the troop has grown from five Kindergarteners to 11 members ranging from 1st to 5th grade.

Troop leader Jennifer Lewis expressed her pride in the girls’ determination and teamwork. “The girls did an amazing job designing and building the castle. On the day we planned to build a large outdoor castle, it unexpectedly rained and stormed. The girls quickly adapted, creating their masterpiece in a small living room instead,” said Lewis.

The contest’s top four troops will win tickets to a Medieval Times castle, with Troop 2123 aiming to visit the Dallas location. For many of the girls, it would be their first time experiencing such an event.

Community members are encouraged to support Troop 2123 by voting for their entry before the March 9th deadline. Let’s help these talented girls win a well-deserved adventure!