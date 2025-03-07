Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Expanding to Texarkana

Sponsor

Foundry Commercial has announced its role as the tenant representative for Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ, assisting the popular franchise with the selection and lease negotiations for several new restaurant locations set to open in 2025. The partnership has already resulted in lease agreements for three new Crave locations, including one in Texarkana, TX, and two others in Louisville, KY, and San Antonio, TX. Foundry Commercial will also be identifying prime sites across multiple states for further expansion later in the year.

“Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ has built a winning franchise model that appeals to families, food lovers, and investors,” said Rhett Batanides, Vice President of Retail Brokerage at Foundry Commercial. “Co-founders Samantha and Sal Rincione bring deep franchise experience and a flexible ‘plug-and-play’ system, setting Crave up for major growth. As a fellow Veteran, I also appreciate working with Sal—we once defended freedom, and now we help others achieve their American Dream.”

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ, originally launched as a brick-and-mortar concept, has quickly expanded into food trucks and express models within big box retailers. The franchise is known for its menu featuring 100% all-beef hot dogs, delectable BBQ dishes, and a self-pour beer wall. Many locations also offer axe-throwing lanes and other games, making Crave a popular destination for parties, date nights, company events, and family outings.

“When we launched Crave, our vision was to create a welcoming, family-friendly space where guests could enjoy great food and a unique experience,” said Sal Rincione. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to see the enthusiasm from our customers and franchisees alike, and we’re excited to partner with Foundry Commercial to bring Crave to even more communities across the U.S.”

As a veteran-owned franchise, Crave is proud to have over 80% of its franchisees comprised of veterans or active-duty service members. The brand has earned industry recognition by FastCasual.com, ranking among the Top 100 Movers & Shakers for the past five consecutive years, while co-founder and CEO, Samantha Rincione, was named a Top 25 executive.

Crave’s ideal restaurant locations range from 2,400 to 3,500 square feet. Those interested in leasing opportunities are encouraged to contact Rhett Batanides at Foundry Commercial. For more information about Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ, visit iwantcrave.com.