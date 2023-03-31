Governor Sanders Signs Several New Bills Into Arkansas Law

Advertisement

To learn more about each Bill, visit: https://www.arkleg.state.ar.us/Bills/ViewBills?type=HB&ddBienniumSession=2023%2F2023R

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Thursday, March 30, 2023, the Governor signed into law:

HCMR1001, in respectful memory of Arkansas Department of Corrections Sergeant Joshua Caudill.

SB273, to amend election law concerning polling sites; and to amend the location of vote centers.

HB1307, concerning the regulation of environmental, social justice, or governance scores; and to authorize the treasurer of state to divest certain investments or obligations due to certain factors.

HB1512, to amend the law concerning absentee ballots of qualified electors outside of the United States; and to amend the law concerning absentee ballots.

SB288, regarding environmental law; to amend the law related to certain permits; to amend the law regarding certain permit fees; and to amend the law regarding appointments on the licensing committee related to wastewater treatment plants.

SB318, to amend the law concerning the Arkansas manufactured home commission; and to require civil penalties assessed by the Arkansas manufactured home commission to be established by rule.

HB1008, to modify the coverage of continuous glucose monitors in the Arkansas Medicaid program.

HB1520, to amend the petroleum storage tank trust fund act; to amend the payment limit per occurrence for corrective action; and to declare an emergency.

SB249, to amend the source of funding for in-state tuition for veterans and military personnel and dependents under certain circumstances.

SB263, to amend the law concerning the procedure for the sale of property possessed by certain lienholders.

SB401, the Liza Fletcher Act.

HB1208, to amend the law concerning probationer and parolee restricted driving permits.

HB1327, to amend the law concerning disposition of contraband and seized property; and to allow forfeited firearms to be traded to federally licensed firearms dealers.

HB1424, to amend the law concerning court proceedings for unlawful detainer.

HB1443, an act to amend the law concerning rights of victims of crime; and to provide that victims of misdemeanor crimes have rights.

HB1467, to amend Arkansas law concerning appeals of decisions of the Arkansas state claims commission.

HB1474, to amend the Arkansas criminal code; and to add an underground storage facility to the definition of critical infrastructure.

HB1496, to amend the law concerning abuse of an athletic contest official.

SB81, to amend the law concerning libraries and obscene materials; to create the offense of furnishing a harmful item to a minor; and to amend the law concerning obscene materials loaned by a library.

SB248, to create the Arkansas challenge plus scholarship program.

HB1412, to require the division of higher education to promulgate certain rules concerning the administration of scholarships funded with state funds and lottery proceeds; and to declare an emergency.

HB1463, concerning state board of education rules for a tiered system of educator licensure; and to amend the law concerning the type of license issued to certain applicants in an alternative educator preparation program.

HB1471, to repeal the redundant reporting requirement that public school district boards of directors review and approve certain salary increases.

HB1533, to exclude certain students from inclusion in a school’s dropout rate for purposes of a school performance report.

HB1534, to repeal requirements placed on school districts that have a ten percent (10%) or greater minority population out of the total population.

HB1535, to require certain information be provided monthly to school district boards of directors.

HB1143, to define “homestead” for purposes of the property tax exemption for disabled veterans, surviving spouses of disabled veterans, and minor dependent children of disabled veterans.

SB23, an act for the department of finance and administration – assessment coordination division appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

SB24, an act for the department of transformation and shared services – building authority division appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

HB1071, an act for the department of commerce – Arkansas development finance authority appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

SB102, an act for the Arkansas State University three rivers appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

SB103, an act for the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

SB104, an act for the Arkansas State University – Newport appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

SB105, an act for the Arkansas State University – Beebe appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

SB106, an act for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

SB107, an act for the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

SB108, an act for the Southeast Arkansas College appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

SB109, an act for the South Arkansas College appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

SB124, an act for the Arkansas State University appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

SB144, an act for the University of Arkansas – System and various divisions appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

SB145, an act for the University of Arkansas – Fayetteville appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

SB146, an act for the University of Central Arkansas appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

SB147, an act for the University of Arkansas at Monticello appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

HB1211, an act for the Northwest Arkansas Community College appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

HB1212, an act for the Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

HB1213, an act for the University of Arkansas community college at rich mountain appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

HB1214, an act for the University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

HB1217, an act for the Arkansas Northeastern College appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

HB1219, an act for the National Park College appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

HB1220, an act for the Ozark College appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

HB1222, an act for the North Arkansas College appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

HB1223, an act for the Arkansas State University – mid-south appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

HB1225, an act for the Arkansas State University – Mountain Home appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

HB1226, an act for the East Arkansas Community College appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

HB1227, an act for the Cossatot Community College of the University of Arkansas appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

HB1228, an act for the Black River Technical College appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

HB1230, an act for the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

