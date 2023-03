Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Richard Bryan Osborne, age 74, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in a local hospital.

Mr. Osborne was born February 27, 1949 in Belton, Texas. He was a retired U.S. Army having served during Vietnam and the Gulf War and was retired from Red River Army Depot.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Eugene Osborne Sr and Clara Dupies Osborne; two brothers, Charles Osborne and Glenn Osborne Sr. and by one sister, Lyndell Towler.

He is survived by three daughters, Karen Hammonds and husband Lee of Texarkana, Texas, Dana Hutson and husband Jason of Mt. Pleasant, Texas and Betty Holton and husband Travis of Gladewater, Texas; two brothers, Curtis Osborne, Tommy Osborne and wife Carolyn; two sisters, Lottie Barnett and husband Larry and Cindy Grier and husband Ricky; seven grandchildren, Aaron Hammonds, Lauren Hammonds, Meghan Haley, Gauge Hutson, Logan Hutson, Trevor Holton and Tanner Holton; four great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Burial is under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.