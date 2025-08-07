Guest from New York Discovers 2.3 Carat Diamond at Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park

Sponsor

Weeks of dedication and hard work recently paid off for 31-year-old Micherre Fox, of Manhattan, NY, when she found a 2.30-carat white diamond at Arkansas’ world-famous Crater of Diamonds State Park.

About two years ago, Fox decided that she wanted to find her own diamond for an engagement ring. “There’s something symbolic about being able to solve problems with money, but sometimes money runs out in a marriage,” she explained. “You need to be willing and able to solve those problems with hard work.” Her partner, supportive of the endeavor, agreed to wait until she achieved her goal.

Fox, who just completed graduate school, decided to dedicate part of a month-long break to searching for a diamond. “I was willing to go anywhere in the world to make that happen,” she said. “I researched, and it turned out that the only place in the world to do it was right in our backyard, in Arkansas!” After two weeks of intense preparation, Fox arrived at the Crater of Diamonds State Park on July 8 to begin her diamond-hunting adventure.

July was a great time to enjoy everything the park has to offer, from cooling off in the on-site pool to exploring the park. Staff encourage guests to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade or at the Diamond Springs Water Park when spending time outdoors. During her three-week visit, Fox made the most of her time, searching for diamonds nearly every day while also enjoying the unique Crater of Diamonds experience.

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 29, her last day at the park, Fox was walking along the West Drain of the park’s 37.5-acre diamond search area when she spotted something glistening at her feet. Thinking it might be an iridescent, dew-covered spiderweb, Fox nudged it with her boot but the shine remained. Realizing it was a very shiny stone, Fox picked it up for a closer look. “Having never seen an actual diamond in my hands, I didn’t know for sure, but it was the most “diamond-y diamond’ I had seen,” she said.

Clenching the gem in her fist, Fox rushed to the Diamond Discovery Center, where park staff confirmed she had found a white, or colorless, diamond weighing more than two carats. Fox was overcome with emotion upon hearing the news, stating, “I got on my knees and cried, then started laughing.”

Fox’s diamond is about the size of a human canine tooth. It has a smooth, rounded shape and beautiful metallic luster, typical of most Crater diamonds. Its blemished surface hints at its violent origin deep within the Earth’s mantle. It is the third-largest diamond found at the park so far in 2025.

Assistant Superintendent Waymon Cox says, “Ms. Fox’s story highlights the fact that, even when putting forth your best effort, being in the right place at the right time plays a part in finding diamonds,” said Crater of Diamonds State Park Assistant Superintendent Waymon Cox. “After weeks of hard work, Ms. Fox found her diamond sitting right on top of the ground.”

Many guests choose to name the diamonds they find at Crater of Diamonds State Park. Fox has named her gem the Fox-Ballou Diamond, after her and her partner’s last names. She plans to have the diamond set in her engagement ring.

Reflecting on her time at the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Fox emphasized the hands-on nature of the experience. “After all the research, there’s luck and there’s hard work,” she said. “When you are literally picking up the dirt in your hands, no amount of research can do that for you; no amount of education can take you all the way. It was daunting!” Fox credited park staff and other guests with helping her find her way and making her visit a memorable one.

As of this publication, 366 diamonds have been registered at Crater of Diamonds State Park in 2025, including 11 weighing more than one carat each.

Quick facts about Crater of Diamonds State Park

Diamonds come in all colors of the rainbow. The three most common colors found at Crater of Diamonds State Park are white, brown and yellow, in that order.

In total, over 75,000 diamonds have been unearthed at the Crater of Diamonds State Park since the first diamonds were discovered in 1906 by John Huddleston, a farmer who owned the land long before it became an Arkansas State Park in 1972.

The largest diamond ever discovered in the United States was unearthed in 1924 during an early mining operation on the land that later became Crater of Diamonds State Park. Named the Uncle Sam, this white diamond with a pink cast weighed 40.23 carats. It was later cut into a 12.42-carat emerald shape. The Uncle Sam is now part of the Smithsonian’s mineral and gem collection and can be seen at the National Museum of Natural History.

Another well-known diamond from the park is the Strawn-Wagner. Found in 1990 by Murfreesboro resident Shirley Strawn, this 3.03-carat white gem was cut into a round brilliant shape weighing 1.09 carats. It graded as ideal cut, D-colorless and flawless and was set in a platinum and 24-carat gold ring. In 1998, the state of Arkansas purchased this diamond for $34,700 in donations and placed it on permanent display at the park visitor center.

Crater of Diamonds State Park Located on Arkansas Highway 301 in Murfreesboro, Arkansas, Crater of Diamonds State Park is one of the only places in the world where the public can search for real diamonds in their original volcanic source. The park is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (except New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve afternoon and Christmas Day).



Arkansas State Parks

Arkansas State Parks is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. Arkansas state parks and museums cover 55,006 acres of forest, wetlands, fish and wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation facilities, and unique historic and cultural resources. Established in 1923, Arkansas State Parks preserve special places for future generations, provide quality recreation and education opportunities, enhance the state’s economy through tourism and provide leadership in resource conservation. Connect with ASP on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and visit ArkansasStateParks.com and ArkansasStateParks.com/media to learn more.

Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism protects and promotes our state’s natural, cultural and historic assets, contributing to a thriving economy and high quality of life. It is made up of three divisions: Arkansas State Parks, Arkansas Heritage and Arkansas Tourism.