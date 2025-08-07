Texarkana, Arkansas A&P Commission Launches New Website ExperienceTexarkana.com

Sponsor

The Texarkana, Arkansas Advertising & Promotion Commission has officially launched ExperienceTexarkana.com, a new tourism website designed to highlight the best of Texarkana and provide visitors with inspiration, tools, and curated experiences to make the most of their trip to Texarkana’s Arkansas side.

ExperienceTexarkana.com serves as a central hub for travelers seeking things to do, places to eat, and unique attractions to explore in Texarkana, Arkansas. From outdoor adventures and family-friendly spots to local dining and cultural highlights, the new site captures the diverse spirit of the Arkansas side.

“The new site is a major milestone in our ongoing efforts to elevate tourism on the Arkansas side of Texarkana,” said A&P Commission Chairperson Ulysses Brewer. “It brings our rebranding work full circle and gives us a stronger platform to share what makes this community special. We see this site as a springboard for what’s next.”

The new site also includes a dedicated landing page for “Photographer’s Island,” the popular spot in front of the federal courthouse and post office where visitors can stand with one foot in Arkansas and the other in Texas for a one-of-a-kind state line photo.

“Anyone from this area has seen visitors stopping to snap that state line photo,” Brewer said. “It’s part of what makes this spot so iconic. But we realized a lot of folks don’t know the full story behind the building or that there’s more to do than just take a quick picture. With the new site, we wanted to make sure people understand the history, what’s inside, and how to really experience downtown while they’re here.”

Other website features include:

● Curated experience suggestions highlighting restaurants, entertainment, and attractions

● Trip planning resources with lodging options

● Seasonal spotlights to showcase must-see experiences

The launch comes as Arkansas celebrates record-breaking tourism numbers. In 2024, visitors spent a total of $10.3 billion across the state—a 4% increase over the previous year, making tourism Arkansas’s second-largest industry behind agriculture. That momentum presents a unique opportunity for communities like Texarkana to capture a larger share of visitor spending and fuel local economic growth.

Texarkana continues to grow as a regional tourism destination, offering an array of unique experiences for all ages. The launch of ExperienceTexarkana.com reflects the A&P Commission’s commitment to promoting tourism, supporting local businesses, and enhancing the visitor experience.

For more information or to start planning your next adventure in Texarkana, visit www.ExperienceTexarkana.com.

About Texarkana, Arkansas A&P Commission

The Texarkana, Arkansas Advertising & Promotion Commission works to promote tourism, enhance the city’s profile, and support local events that drive economic growth. Through strategic marketing, events, and partnerships, the A&P Commission helps showcase the vibrant culture, hospitality, and attractions of Texarkana, Arkansas.



