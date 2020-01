Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is offering guitar, piano, and voice lessons this spring. Students may take the classes as credit or non-credit courses. The minimum age to take the courses is nine years of age. Students will meet with the instructor for fifty minutes once per week. Guitar students must provide their own guitar.

For more information, contact Phyllis Stroughter at 870-722-8270 or phyllis.stroughter@uaht.edu