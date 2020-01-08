A&M-Texarkana Will Not Hold Master Gardener Event in January 2020

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Bowie County Master Gardeners have announced that there will not be a Master Gardeners Event on campus in the month of January. The next scheduled event will take place on February 10th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in University Center Room 326.

For more information contact Emily Newsome at 903.223.3039 or Teresa Slack at 903.831.7494. Contact Bowie County Master Gardener President Steve Walls at mgstevew@gmail.com for program information.

###

Advertisement

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.