Hope Rush Duck Derby Makes a Splash for Local Homeless Youth

The Salvation Army Red Shield Youth Center is inviting the community to “waddle into the fun” at the 2025 Hope Rush Duck Derby, taking place August 30th at 3:00 PM at Big Dam Waterpark. The event will raise funds to provide after-school scholarships for children from the Center of Hope Homeless Shelter, giving them a safe space to learn, grow, and thrive.

The Derby offers two exciting ways to get involved:

Adopt a Duck – $5 each

Small colorful ducks will race down the Big Dam Waterpark lazy river in a high-energy competition for prizes. Every duck adopted helps a local homeless child attend the Red Shield Youth Center’s after-school program.

Dress a Duck Challenge – $100 each

Participants receive a large duck to decorate and display their creativity. The twist? They get to “call out” another person or business on social media to join the challenge. All decorated ducks will be judged on race day by a panel of local celebrity judges in the Best Decorated Duck Contest. Some businesses, like one local sponsor, are entering multiple decorated ducks so different shifts or teams can compete against each other.

-Community partners like Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers are also stepping up, providing prizes and showing their support for Texarkana’s homeless youth.

“This event is more than just fun-it’s a way for our community to rally around kids who need a safe and supportive place after school,” said Chasity Russell, Director. “When you adopt or dress a duck, you’re helping us give hope and opportunity to children who need it most.”

Event Details:

📅 Date: August 30, 2025

🕒 Time: 3:00 PM

📍 Location: Big Dam Waterpark, 5501 Crossroads Parkway, Texarkana, AR

🎟 Tickets: Discounted General Admission tickets to Big Dam Waterpark are available for $15 using code DUCK2025 at checkout.

Proceeds from the Hope Rush Duck Derby will stay local, directly funding scholarships for children at the Center of Hope Homeless Shelter to attend the Salvation Army Red Shield Youth Center’s after-school program.

For more information or to adopt or dress a duck, visit: https://give.salvationarmytexas.org/event/e709934

To register, use the QR link: