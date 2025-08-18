Sponsor

Almena ‘Jean’ Follis, 88, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2025, in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Jean was born on October 26, 1936, in Farrenburg, MO to the late Bill and Cornelia Poyner. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Follis, two daughters, Terri (Kevin) Manker of Adams, TN, Lisa Vandegraaf of Texarkana, AR.; Daughter-in-law Shelly DeLaRosa; one son, Rick Flippo of Houston, TX.; one sister, Sue Byrd of Saratoga, AR.; one brother, Jerry (Sarah) Poyner of Texarkana, TX. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by one son: Tony DeLa Rosa; one grandson, Kiefer Peek, five brothers: Billy Joe Poyner, Bobby Curtis, Jack Poyner, June Arlen Poyner, Jimmy Poyner and two sisters: Jane Ann Agan and Jetti Meredith.

She was a sweet, kind lady to everyone she met. She loved music and enjoyed dancing in her younger years. After retirement, she and Richard enjoyed going to yard sales and finding that special treasure to resell in their booth.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to your favorite cause.

A graveside service will be held at 9 AM, Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.