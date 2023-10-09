Hospice of Texarkana Hosted its 14th Annual Jeans & Bling Event

Sponsor

Hospice of Texarkana hosted their signature fundraiser, Jeans Bling, last Saturday at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center. The fun began at 7:00 p.m., and the dress was “Texas chic,” with an added twist this year of western casual black and white attire with a hint of “bling.”

The event was sponsored and made possible in part by KKYR, Wholesale Electric Supply, and the Yates Foundation, along with many more generous supporters.

The raffle choices this year included a $2,500 Room Makeover compliments of Four States Furniture, or a choice of three trips. The trip raffle winner chose between a Grand Canyon Glamping package, a Punta Cana Dominican Republic trip, or a Lake Tahoe getaway.

Funds raised from the event will support the Hospice of Texarkana Inpatient Care Center, which is akin to an intensive care unit for hospice patients but also provides respite for their Caregivers. Donations for the Care Center are appreciated and can be given online, by mail, or in person.

About Hospice of Texarkana / Hospice of Hope, Inc. – an independent, nonprofit hospice serving a 50-mile area in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. Hospice care is intensive comfort care that alleviates pain and suffering, enhancing the quality of life for patients with life- limiting illnesses and their loved ones by addressing their medical, emotional, spiritual and grief needs. Hospice of Texarkana is proud to have provided a staggering $460,000 of uncompensated care to our community in 2022. For more information, call 903-794-4263 or visit www.hospiceoftexarkana.org.