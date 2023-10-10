Harvest Regional Food Bank’s “Taste of Texarkana” Returns for 30th Year

Sponsor

Harvest Regional Food Bank is excited to announce the return of their annual Taste of Texarkana, to be held November 7, from 5-8pm at the Four States Fairgrounds. This makes the thirtieth year for this signature event and the organization is expecting over 40 food and beverage vendors to participate with samples of their best dishes. “Taste of Texarkana has been a crowd favorite for over three decades,” according to Camille Coker Wrinkle, Executive Director. “It’s a family-friendly event, where everyone can come out and help food insecure families throughout our community.”

Dr. Ly and Aaron Gaylor will once again serve as Grand Presenting Sponsor for the evening. Additional sponsors include Bank OZK, Cabe Cook Foundation, Christus St. Michael, Cooper Tire, Ledwell, Robbins Toyota, Silverstar Smokehouse, TEXAR Federal Credit Union, The Patterson-Troike Foundation/Cadence Bank, and Mr. and Mrs. Buddy McCulloch. “Taste of Texarkana is always such a cool and fun event, according to Aaron Gaylor. “It’s great to see the community show up to support Harvest, and it’s always nice to see so many familiar faces.”

Attendees are invited to sample foods from all participating vendors to their satisfaction. Vendors will also be vying for several awards during the night including Best of Taste and Crowd Favorite.

VIP tickets are available for $50 and include reserved seating and a beverage station, along with other perks. VIP tables are also available. Regular adult tickets are $25 in advance, and $30 at the door; and kids (ages 6-12) are $10, both in advance and at the door. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.harvestregionalfoodbank.org or at one of the following locations: TEXAR Federal Credit Union ( main branch on Richmond Rd), Julie’s Deli & Market, Dot’s Ace Hardware, and Harvest Regional Food Bank. All proceeds benefit the hunger relief efforts of the Food Bank.

For vendor and sponsorship information, or to purchase a VIP table, call Harvest Regional Food Bank at 870-774-1398, or email development@HRFB.org. You can also follow us on Facebook to stay updated on this event and other events and promotions.



