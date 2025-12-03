Jingle & Mingle Market to Bring Holiday Magic to Front Street Plaza

Texarkana, Arkansas — Front Street Plaza is set to kick off the holiday season with the Jingle & Mingle Market, a festive community event featuring local small businesses, holiday treats, and family-friendly activities. The market will take place Saturday from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Front Street Plaza in Downtown Texarkana, Arkansas. This event is free and open to the public.

The Jingle & Mingle Market invites families and holiday shoppers to experience a cheerful seasonal atmosphere while supporting local artisans and vendors. Attendees will have the opportunity to shop for unique, handcrafted gifts and enjoy a variety of holiday-themed activities, including:

Hot Cocoa & Cookie Station — A cozy stop offering classic holiday treats.

Santa’s Workshop Experience from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM — Featuring children’s activities and a chance to meet Santa for festive photos.

A curated lineup of vendors will be participating, including:

Dirty Dough Texarkana

Elisha’s Cotton Clouds

Electrafying Candles LLC

Lovely Redd Collection

…along with additional creators, makers, and small businesses showcasing one-of-a-kind holiday merchandise.

“We’re excited to welcome the community downtown to celebrate the season, support small businesses, and create memorable holiday moments for families,”.

The Jingle & Mingle Market continues the city’s efforts to bring vibrant, engaging community events to the downtown district and highlight the small businesses that make Texarkana unique.

For more information about this and future events at Front Street Plaza, please contact Tameka Grady at 903-701-7040.