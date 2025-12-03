Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc Santa Store

Sponsor

Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. is gearing up for its 10th Annual Santa Store Christmas program, which provides its clients the opportunity to shop for Christmas for their children. DVP will fill the store with new, unwrapped, age-appropriate toys and items, and the parent will be able to choose gifts for their child at no cost to them.

DVP is asking the community to help make this project a success by donating toys, items for teens, or making a financial contribution so that we can help provide an entire Christmas for these children in need.

“The Santa Store program is so much more than just toys. The Santa Store is a chance for a family to have, at the very least, one good day out of the year. It is an opportunity for a parent to be able to see their child smile on Christmas morning and it’s is place where a parent can pick the gifts their children want and not have someone else decide for them,” said James Roberts, DVP executive director. “Lots of families are experiencing financial hardships due to the high costs of groceries and utilities making this program even more needed this year.”

“It is being able to keep the electricity on and food on the table instead of trying to figure out how to stretch a dollar beyond its limits so their kids can experience Christmas. The Christmas Store is the very essence of what Christmas should be,” Roberts said.

DVP anticipates serving between 200 to 250 with this year’s Santa Store program.

“Our goal is to collect $30,000 in donated toys and cash to make sure we are able to provide for these families in need,” Roberts said.

The community can donate new toys or make a financial donation and DVP will do the shopping.

“Our agency knows the needs of the families we serve. Many of DVP’s clients don’t have the necessary documents to receive assistance from other programs that provide Christmas gifts for children or they are afraid to ask for help in such a public way,” Roberts said.

The opportunity to shop in the Santa Store will be available to families who’ve stayed at the DVP shelter or whose parents have received outreach services in the past year. The Santa Store will be in a secure location in the weeks before Christmas.

Financial donations or donations of new toys can be dropped off at DVP’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 424 Spruce St.,

Texarkana, Texas 75501 or mailed to PO Box 712, Texarkana, Texas 75504. All donations should be in by Dec. 12.

Needed items include bicycles, skateboards, ride-on toys, craft sets, art supplies, portable chargers, Bluetooth speakers, hair accessories, lava lamps, cologne or body wash sets, head phones, Paw Patrol, PJ Masks, wallets, etc.

Call DVP at 903-794-4000 for more information. Anyone who needs help escaping a violent situation can call the 24-hour crisis line at 903-793-HELP (4357).