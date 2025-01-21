Local Second-Grader Donates Over 1,500 Items to Arkansas Children’s Hospital

Sponsor

In a touching display of generosity and compassion, second-grader Finleigh Zwermann from Ashdown Elementary has made a significant impact at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. A year ago, Finleigh was diagnosed with bilateral moderate deafness due to a genetic disorder. To mark the one-year anniversary of her diagnosis, Finleigh embarked on a heartfelt mission.

Finleigh took to social media with a special request: she aimed to collect 200 coloring books to distribute to children at Arkansas Children’s Hospital during her one-year hearing aid checkup. Her goal was simple yet profound — to bring joy and comfort to other young patients facing similar challenges.

In an astonishing display of community support, Finleigh’s initiative resonated widely. Within less than a week, she successfully raised an impressive $1,400. This overwhelming response enabled her to procure and donate over 1,500 items, including coloring books and other gifts, to the hospital.

“Arkansas Children’s Hospital is always in need of donations to support its young patients,” said Tara Zwermann, Finleigh’s mother. “We were overwhelmed by the outpouring of generosity from our community, and Finleigh’s efforts have touched so many lives. We couldn’t be more proud of her big heart and determination to give back.”

Arkansas Children’s Hospital is always in need of donations. If you wish to support their efforts, click here to view their wish list.

Finleigh is the daughter of Nicholas and Tara Zwermann. Her story is a testament to the power of compassion and community spirit. Her selfless act has touched the lives of many, spreading hope and happiness to children facing medical challenges.