Music in the Park: Proud to be an American Saturday, August 21st

Historic Washington State Park announces the final performance of its annual summer Music in the Park concert series with the theme “Proud to be an American” on Saturday, August 21 at 7:30pm. Concert is FREE and will be on the front lawn of the 1874 Courthouse Visitor Center.

On August 21 the 1859 Marine Band will perform. The band is from the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas. They seek to preserve the musical heritage of America’s oldest and most prestigious military band. The 1859 Marine Band performs music of musical compositions and arrangements from The American Brass Band Movement (1840-1880). Learn more at www.frontierbrigadeband.com.

Patriotic music has always been a part of the history of our communities and nation. Residents of Washington in the 19th century enjoyed performing and listening to patriotic pieces to celebrate the country they were a part of. Come and enjoy evenings of patriotic music that make you “Proud to be an American” at Historic Washington State Park.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on. Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. The gift shop will be open for refreshments and Williams’ Tavern Restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for dining.