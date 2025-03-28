New Recruits Sworn in as Arkansas State Troopers in State Capitol Ceremony

Sponsor

Thirty-seven recruits became Arkansas State Troopers tonight during a graduation ceremony held in the State Capitol rotunda.

After being tested and interviewed, this class of new Troopers was chosen from a pool of 420 applicants. The recruits started their training program on October 13, 2024, at the State Police Training Academy in Little Rock. Over the course of the 24-week program, they engaged in a comprehensive and rigorous curriculum designed to prepare them for the realities of serving as Arkansas State Troopers. The program included approximately 1,200 hours of specialized instruction and practical training, covering topics such as criminal law, traffic law, accident investigation, firearms training, and defensive tactics.

The graduates were sworn in under oath as Arkansas State Troopers by Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Cody Hiland. Colonel Mike Hagar, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Major Roby Rhoads, Sergeant Nick Brown, and Corporal Keon Thompson addressed the class during the ceremony. ASP senior command staff, troop and company commanders, the training section cadre, ASP Commissioners, and ASP Foundation members were among the audience. Clint Bruce, a former NFL athlete, U.S. Navy Seal, entrepreneur, and founder of the HighgroundHQ Foundation, served as the keynote speaker.

Special recognition and awards were presented to the recruits who attained the highest scores within the respective training categories listed as follows:

Academics:

1. Justin Jarvi

2. Christopher Belt

3. Joshua Fitzgerald

Physical Fitness:

1. Jacob Garcia

2. Zachary Roy

3. Hunter Schwantz

Firearms:

1. Billy Puckett

2. Logan Loftis

3. Jacob Garcia

Emergency Vehicle Operator Course (EVOC):

1. Justin Jarvi

2. Sheldon Phipps

3. Steven Plyler

The recruit graduates, their hometown, and their first post assignments are listed as follows:

Troop G

Holly Romero, Texarkana

Trey Williams, Fouke

Troop A

Katorious Bluford, Little Rock

Timothy Brown II, Little Rock

Joshua Fitzgerald, Hot Springs

Noah Fricke, Rogers

Ethan Hiland, Conway

Derrick Jacobs, Hensley

Jonathan Johnson, Hot Springs

Logan Loftis, Little Rock

Brandon Loy, Jacksonville

William Roark, Little Rock

Troop D

Nicholas Ade, Batesville

Roman Charmello, Hot Springs

Rafael Garcia, Des Arc

Hunter Hill, Forrest City

Ke’von Medley, Wheatley

Steven Plyler, Gurdon

Damion Potts, Salem

Billy Puckett, Imboden

Hunter Schwantz, Helena-West Helena

Eli Thomas, Searcy

Troop E

Jacob Garcia, Redfield

Gage Sanders, Pine Bluff

Ronald Weast Jr., Star City

Troop F

Trevor Monk, Woodlawn

Connor Nash, Mena

Angel Ramos, Bismarck

Joshua Smeltzer, Malvern

Troop H

Zachary Roy, Fort Smith

Troop I

Justin Jarvi – 2024-B Class Leader, Mt. Pleasant

Troop J

Anthony Freeman, Pottsville

Ty Lynch, Danville

Troop L

Christopher Belt, Van Buren

Sean Palmer, Hector

Sheldon Phipps, Eldridge, Iowa

Keegan Puryear, Hindsville

Upon reporting for duty at their respective troop headquarters, the new Troopers will be placed with a certified departmental Field Training Officer (FTO). Each graduate will work in tandem with their respective FTO for a transitional period before being released to their assignment.

