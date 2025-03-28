New Recruits Sworn in as Arkansas State Troopers in State Capitol Ceremony

Thirty-seven recruits became Arkansas State Troopers tonight during a graduation ceremony held in the State Capitol rotunda.
After being tested and interviewed, this class of new Troopers was chosen from a pool of 420 applicants. The recruits started their training program on October 13, 2024, at the State Police Training Academy in Little Rock. Over the course of the 24-week program, they engaged in a comprehensive and rigorous curriculum designed to prepare them for the realities of serving as Arkansas State Troopers. The program included approximately 1,200 hours of specialized instruction and practical training, covering topics such as criminal law, traffic law, accident investigation, firearms training, and defensive tactics.
The graduates were sworn in under oath as Arkansas State Troopers by Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Cody Hiland. Colonel Mike Hagar, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Major Roby Rhoads, Sergeant Nick Brown, and Corporal Keon Thompson addressed the class during the ceremony. ASP senior command staff, troop and company commanders, the training section cadre, ASP Commissioners, and ASP Foundation members were among the audience. Clint Bruce, a former NFL athlete, U.S. Navy Seal, entrepreneur, and founder of the HighgroundHQ Foundation, served as the keynote speaker.
Special recognition and awards were presented to the recruits who attained the highest scores within the respective training categories listed as follows:
Academics:
1. Justin Jarvi
2. Christopher Belt
3. Joshua Fitzgerald
Physical Fitness:
1. Jacob Garcia
2. Zachary Roy
3. Hunter Schwantz
Firearms:
1. Billy Puckett
2. Logan Loftis
3. Jacob Garcia
Emergency Vehicle Operator Course (EVOC):
1. Justin Jarvi
2. Sheldon Phipps
3. Steven Plyler
The recruit graduates, their hometown, and their first post assignments are listed as follows:
Troop G
Holly Romero, Texarkana
Trey Williams, Fouke
Troop A
Katorious Bluford, Little Rock
Timothy Brown II, Little Rock
Joshua Fitzgerald, Hot Springs
Noah Fricke, Rogers
Ethan Hiland, Conway
Derrick Jacobs, Hensley
Jonathan Johnson, Hot Springs
Logan Loftis, Little Rock
Brandon Loy, Jacksonville
William Roark, Little Rock
Troop D
Nicholas Ade, Batesville
Roman Charmello, Hot Springs
Rafael Garcia, Des Arc
Hunter Hill, Forrest City
Ke’von Medley, Wheatley
Steven Plyler, Gurdon
Damion Potts, Salem
Billy Puckett, Imboden
Hunter Schwantz, Helena-West Helena
Eli Thomas, Searcy
Troop E
Jacob Garcia, Redfield
Gage Sanders, Pine Bluff
Ronald Weast Jr., Star City
Troop F
Trevor Monk, Woodlawn
Connor Nash, Mena
Angel Ramos, Bismarck
Joshua Smeltzer, Malvern
Troop H
Zachary Roy, Fort Smith
Troop I
Justin Jarvi – 2024-B Class Leader, Mt. Pleasant
Troop J
Anthony Freeman, Pottsville
Ty Lynch, Danville
Troop L
Christopher Belt, Van Buren
Sean Palmer, Hector
Sheldon Phipps, Eldridge, Iowa
Keegan Puryear, Hindsville
Upon reporting for duty at their respective troop headquarters, the new Troopers will be placed with a certified departmental Field Training Officer (FTO). Each graduate will work in tandem with their respective FTO for a transitional period before being released to their assignment.