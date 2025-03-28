Rep. Fallon Leads Letter Calling for Probe Into Pro-Hamas University Organizations

Sponsor

Washington, DC- Rep. Pat Fallon (TX-04) led a letter today to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Attorney General Pam Bondi urging the Trump Administration to open a probe into the possible ties between anti-Israel organizations prevalent on US university campuses, and Hamas, a designated Foreign Terror Organization.

Rep. Fallon commented: “Recent evidence further points to troubling ties between campus organizations and the terrorist group Hamas, particularly with regards to the campus organizations’ alleged advanced knowledge and support for the barbaric attacks of October 7, 2023. It is in the United States’ national security interest to investigate these alleged ties and hold these groups accountable.”

“We cannot allow foreign terrorist organizations to operate freely with campus organizations on American soil,” said Rep. Fallon. “I am calling for swift action to prevent further malign foreign influence on our campuses.”

Rep. Fallon was joined on this letter by:

Rep. Barry Moore (AL-01)

Rep. Keith Self (TX-03)

Rep. Claudia Tenney (NY-24)

Rep. Rudy Yakym (IN-02)