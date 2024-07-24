Old Washington Farmer’s Market Watermelon Weigh-Off August 31st

Sponsor

If you are growing watermelons save one for Labor Day weekend!!! On Saturday, August 31, the Old Washington Farmer’s Market will host an official watermelon weigh-off site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth in Washington, Arkansas. The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth provides official venues for growers to weigh several varieties of fruit and vegetables, including watermelons, across the country. They then give prizes for the largest weighed item of its type across the country.

This official weigh-off event will be for watermelons ONLY. Prizes will be given out for the top three largest watermelons. First Place – $600, Second Place, — $400, and Third Place — $300.

A Youth category will also be included for watermelon growers that are 14 years of age and younger. Prizes for youth are as follows: First Place — $100, Second Place — $75, and Third Place — $50.

Only one official entry will be considered per farmer or team. Preregistration is not required for the event. The official weigh-off will begin around 11am. The event will take place behind the City Hall of Washington, Arkansas across the street from Williams’ Tavern Restaurant of Historic Washington State Park. For more information on the weigh-off contact Josh Williams at 870-703-8256 or at joshuawilliams14@hotmail.com.

In addition to the Watermelon Weigh-Off , the Old Washington Farmer’s Market are encouraging other area farmers to come and sell any produce they may have. For more information to register as a vendor contact the market at oldwashingtonfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

Washington, Arkansas is located on Hwy 278 West just eight miles north from Exit 30 at Hope on US Interstate 30.

