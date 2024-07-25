Bail Set At $450K For Texarkana Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Girl, 13

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at his home in Texarkana earlier this month has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual grooming of a child and is being held in the Bowie County jail with bail on the charges totaling $450,000.

Booking records show Truitt was taken into custody July 12 and remains in the Bowie County jail. Truitt’s bail on the aggravated sexual assault charge has been set at $250,000 and bail on the grooming charge has been set at $200,000.

If convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Truitt faces five to 99 years or life in a Texas prison. If found guilty of sexually grooming a child, he faces two to ten years behind bars.

An attorney of record was not listed for Truitt in court records Wednesday. The cases have been assigned to Fifth District Judge Bill Miller.