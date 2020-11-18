PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE November 18, 2020

Advertisement

A Precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for the residents located in Mandeville, Arkansas. The residents affected are shown on the attached map.

This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure while a six-inch (6”) water main at the intersection of Mandeville Road and MC 371 was repaired.

Advertisement

Under the ‘Boil Water’ order, all affected customers must be advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one (1) minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded, and only boiled water used for making ice.

This “precautionary boil water notice” will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected, an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions you may contact Rick Barton at (903) 798 3850 or (903) 277 0859 or Robert Bean at (903) 798 3850 or (903) 277 1206 at Texarkana Water Utilities.

