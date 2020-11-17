LaSalle Corrections to no Longer Run Bowie County Correction Center

Advertisement

On November 9, 2020, Lasalle Corrections decided to exercise discretionary authority to terminate without cause contractual agreements regarding the management of the Bowie County Correctional Center. Termination of the agreement is effective February 12, 2021.

Lasalle Corrections is an established developer and operator of correctional centers throughout the United States. Lasalle Corrections has been providing corrections industry solutions to law enforcement agencies, federal agencies, and government municipalities for decades. Lasalle Corrections has managed the Bowie County Correctional Center since 2010 and worked closely with the municipality to ensure the highest levels of service. Per Rodney Cooper, Lasalle Corrections Executive Director, “we have enjoyed and appreciate our long, positive, working relationship with Bowie County officials. We are proud of the hard working men and women at the Correctional Center and will work closely with the Sheriff’s Office to provide a smooth transition.”

From Sheriff James Prince:

Bowie County has enjoyed doing business with LaSalle Corrections. Their staff is extremely knowledgeable in the correctional field. They have been very instrumental in obtaining contracts with other agencies, to take care of their inmates, in Bowie County. This has helped Bowie County with the costs of taking care of our own inmates. We anticipate Bowie County hiring its own employees to operate the Bowie County Jails (Bowie County Correctional Center and Bi-State Jail). We actually prepared a budget, earlier this year, to determine the estimated cost of Bowie County operating those facilities. The changeover will occur on Feb 13, 2021, after now Sheriff-Elect Jeff Neal is sworn in as Bowie County’s new Sheriff on Jan 1st. I know he is very capable to handle the duties he will have, managing the overall operation of the jail facilities.

