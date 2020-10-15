Advertisement

October 15, 2020 – A Precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for the residents located in Mandeville, Arkansas. The residents affected are shown on the attached map.

This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a complete loss in normal system pressure while a sixteen-inch (16”) water main on Hwy 67 at Arkansas Boulevard was repaired.

Under the ‘Boil Water’ order, all affected customers must be advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one (1) minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded, and only boiled water used for making ice.

This “precautionary boil water notice” will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected, an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.