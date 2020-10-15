Woman charged with capital murder and in Bowie County jail

Advertisement

A Simms, Texas, woman accused of killing a New Boston, Texas, woman and removing her unborn child from her body is back in Bowie County following extradition Wednesday from Oklahoma.

Taylor Rene Parker, 27, was booked into the jail Wednesday evening on charges of capital murder, murder and kidnapping in the Oct. 9 death of Reagan Simmons Hancock and her baby. Hancock’s body was discovered the morning of Oct. 9 by a family member at her residence on Austin Lane in New Boston.

Hancock was approximately eight months pregnant with her second child.

Parker allegedly told a Texas trooper who pulled her over near DeKalb, Texas, that she had given birth on the roadside and claimed the baby wasn’t breathing. The infant was pronounced deceased at a hospital in McCurtain County, Oklahoma.

Parker waived extradition to Texas at a hearing in Oklahoma on Tuesday and was brought to the Bowie County jail Wednesday. Capital murder is punishable by life without parole or the death penalty.

