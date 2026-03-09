Senator Boozman Meets with Texarkana Chamber Leaders in Washington, D.C.

SPONSOR

Senator John Boozman recently welcomed local leaders and members of the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce to his Washington, D.C. office for discussions centered on the Chamber’s mission of “fostering a thriving regional economy.”

The visit offered an opportunity for Chamber representatives to share updates on current initiatives, regional priorities, and ongoing efforts to support business growth across Texarkana and the surrounding area.

Senator Boozman praised the group’s commitment to strengthening the region, noting the importance of direct engagement with federal policymakers.

“It was a pleasure to welcome the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce to D.C. for great conversations on their priorities including enhanced support for local businesses and industries,” Boozman said. “We appreciate their efforts to foster even more economic development for the community and our state, and there’s no substitute for coming to Washington to advocate better policies face to face. I look forward to more opportunities to partner on legislation and initiatives that strengthen Miller County and the region.”

The Texarkana Chamber of Commerce continues to advocate for policies and partnerships that promote economic development, workforce growth, and long‑term regional competitiveness.