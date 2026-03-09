Downtown LIVE Returns March 13 with Art, Open Houses, and After‑Hours Shopping

SPONSOR

Downtown LIVE hits historic downtown Texarkana on March 13, 6–9 p.m., with live art, late‑night shopping, event‑only deals, and open‑house tours at The Texarkanan, Kilwins, Crystal Moon’s new showroom, and the Museum of Regional History.

Downtown LIVE! is a quarterly event that brings together live art, great shopping, and fun nightlife. Businesses open late for the event include Hart’s on Broad, which is offering 25% off all merchandise and free refreshments for the evening. A few doors down, Crystal Moon will also be open late and visitors will get the grand tour of the shop’s new showroom!

Special additions to March’s Downtown Live are open house tours of several historic properties. Visitors will have a rare opportunity to tour The Texarkanan (formerly Texarkana National Bank) and the new Kilwins (formerly Alexander’s Jewelers) on Broad Street. Visitors will also be able to tour the oldest surviving building downtown, now home of the Museum of Regional History.

“Downtown Live is a celebration of what makes Texarkana special,” said Ana Willis, director of Texarkana Museums System. “We are proud to open the museum and invite visitors to experience the rich history that anchors our downtown and connects us to one another.”

While you are downtown, try out one of the many locally-owned restaurants and pop into one of the unique night spots for drinks and music. Cafe Lucille will host The Moss Brothers playing live during the event! A unique aspect of Downtown LIVE is the participation of local artists, creating works as visitors stroll the district. One such artist is Erica Zofcin, who will share her work with Downtown Texarkana for the evening.

Main Street Texarkana is a non-profit organization dedicated to economic development through historic preservation, re-purposing, education, and community involvement. For more information, contact Main Street Texarkana at 903-278-6441, email Events@mainstreettexarkana.org, or visit us on the web at www.MainStreetTexarkana.org for details about historic downtown Texarkana, TX-AR.