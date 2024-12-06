Signing Day – Kendra Jones Signs Letter of Intent with Central Baptist

Sponsor

TASD is thrilled to announce and celebrate the outstanding achievement of Kendra Jones, who recently signed a letter of intent with Central Baptist College in Conway, Arkansas.

Kendra will be attending Central Baptist College in Conway, where she plans to continue pursuing excellence both in the classroom and on the volleyball court. A dedicated student-athlete, Kendra has been a member of our volleyball program since the 8th grade, consistently showcasing her talent, leadership, and commitment to her team.

Her achievements are a testament to her hard work, determination, and the support of her family, coaches, and peers. We are incredibly proud of Kendra’s accomplishments and look forward to seeing her thrive at Central Baptist.

Congratulations, Kendra, on this well-deserved honor. Your school and community are cheering you on every step of the way.

