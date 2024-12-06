Nurse Gets Probation For Stealing Drugs From Federal Prison Pharmacy

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A licensed nurse practitioner has been sentenced to a year of federal probation for stealing medication commonly used to treat nerve pain from the pharmacy at the Federal Correctional Institution in Texarkana.

Jeremy Dougan pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft of government property at a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Boone Baxter in Texarkana’s downtown federal building. Dougan admitted to stealing “no less than 700 Gabapentin pills from July 1, 2023, to Jan. 23 of this year, according to court records. Gabapentin is a prescription drug used to treat nerve pain or seizures.

As part of a plea arrangement, Dougan received a one-year term of federal probation. He is subject to a financial judgment of $181.83, the value of the medication, and must pay a $100 special assessment to the government.

Dougan has been a licensed nurse practitioner since June 2013 and his license is currently active, according to the Texas Board of Nursing website.

Dougan is represented by Jack K. Whitehead Jr. Assistant U.S. Attorney James Noble is representing the government.