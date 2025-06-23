State Grants and Scholarships Help Cover Career Training for CDL Drivers and Fiber Optic Technicians at UA Hope-Texarkana

Sponsor

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) is helping students fast-track into high-demand, high-wage careers thanks to the Arkansas Workforce Challenge Scholarship and the Arkansas Office of Skills Development. These scholarships and grants make two of the college’s most job-ready training programs even more affordable and possibly free: Commercial Truck Driving and Fiber Optic Technician.

CDL Truck Driver Training through the Arkansas Trucking Academy (ArkTA)

UAHT’s CDL program, offered through the Arkansas Trucking Academy, prepares students for a professional driving career in as little as four weeks. Training includes classroom instruction, driving simulation, and hands-on, over-the-road experience. Tuition for the program is just $3,000, with books included. Graduates earn their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and can step directly into jobs that pay an average of $50,000 to $70,000 annually, with opportunities for even more with experience or specialized routes. The Arkansas Workforce Challenge Scholarship pays up to $800 for the truck driver training program.

Fiber Optic Technician Training with Arkansas Fiber Academy

The Fiber Optic Technician program, delivered in partnership with the Arkansas Fiber Academy, gives students the technical and hands-on skills needed to install, maintain, and troubleshoot fiber broadband networks. The nine-week evening course ends with eligibility for the Fiber Broadband Association OpTIC Path 3-year certification. Technicians entering the field can expect to earn $45,000 to $65,000 a year, with strong demand nationwide as broadband infrastructure continues to expand. The Arkansas Workforce Challenge Scholarship pays up to $800 for the Fiber Optic Technician program. The program could also be free to eligible students through a grant from the Arkansas Office of Skills Development.

Both programs are short-term, hands-on, and designed to lead straight to employment in growing industries. And with these grants and scholarships helping cover the cost, students can get started with little to no out-of-pocket expense

For more information and eligibility requirements for the Arkansas Workforce Challenge Scholarship, visit https://sams.adhe.edu/Scholarship/Details/AWC.

For more information or to apply for either program, contact Akili Moses Israel at 870-722-8568 or akili.mosesisrael@uaht.edu today.