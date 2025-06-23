Sponsor

Shirley Ann Richardson, 84, of Wake Village, Texas passed away on Friday, June 20, 2025. She was born April 18, 1941, in Gary, Indiana, to Lyle and Dorothy Moss.

Shirley was preceded in death by both her parents; her sister Betty Moore; and her lifelong friend, Mary Handley.

She was strong in her Christian faith and had a genuine love for Christ and others. She was a devoted member of Cathedral Heights Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Billy Richardson of Wake Village, Texas; son Kevin Richardson (Joy)of Ellijay, Georgia; daughter Carla Anderson (Robert) of Anahuac, Texas; son Timothy Richardson (Janet) of Noblesville, Indiana; daughter Deanne Smith (James) of Hobart, Indiana; sister Joyce Dunn of Monticello, Indiana; brother Robert Moss of Portage, Indiana; nine grandchildren: Kristin, Katelyn, Tyler, Ashlee, Courtney, Nathan, Nicole, Stephanie, and Jamie; ten great-grandchildren: Kendall, Kassidy, Kacelyn, Azrael, Vera, Odin, Iron, Willow, Oliver, and Freya.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Cathedral Heights Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 AM.