Support Campus Beautification on Giving Tuesday: Help Transform The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is thrilled to participate in this year’s Giving Tuesday, a global day of generosity on December 3, 2024. This year, we invite our community to come together to enhance the beauty, functionality, and safety of our campuses through donations toward enhanced learning environments, increased outdoor lighting to enhance campus-wide safety, much-needed facility upgrades, and landscaping.

Giving Tuesday provides an opportunity to invest in the spaces where our students, faculty, and community thrive. Contributions will support ongoing and new campus beautification projects. “Every gift, no matter the size, helps us build a more welcoming, beautiful, and inspiring campus for everyone,” said Kelly Wilcox, UAHT Foundation Director. “Your support on Giving Tuesday allows us to create spaces that our students, staff, and neighbors can enjoy every day.”

Join the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana this Giving Tuesday in creating a campus that reflects the pride we have in our community and provides a beautiful and motivating environment for generations to come. For more information or to make a donation, please visit https://square.link/u/JEAwCW0E or contact Kelly Wilcox at kelly.wilcox@uaht.edu or 870-722-8516.

